"Military aviation has delivered humanitarian cargo of up to 15 tonnes to the settlement of Qamishli," an officer of the center said.

QAMISHLI /Syria/, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria has delivered humanitarian cargo to the settlement of Qamishli in northeastern Syria, the center informed reporters on Tuesday.

He added that the cargo includes flour, rice, sugar, tea and basic necessities. The amount delivered will be enough to carry out six humanitarian actions.

Officers of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria are expanding humanitarian aid posts in Syria, namely in its northeastern and eastern part. The Russian military has set up three new posts for the delivery of humanitarian cargo in the area on the brink of a humanitarian disaster.

A representative of the Russian Armed Forces stationed in Syria Boris Fomichev informed reporters that the main priority of the Russian military command is to ensure the security of civilians. "Together, we will achieve lasting peace on the entire Syrian territory," he stated. "We have assigned the necessary forces and means of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Russian military police. Officers of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria are collaborating with local authorities on the issue of humanitarian assistance, and military doctors are ready to provide qualified medical aid to the civilian population," he added.

The Russian Reconciliation Center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.