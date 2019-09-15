Russia delivers 3 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria’s Aleppo

ALEPPO /Syria/, September 15. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria delivered over three tonnes of food and clothing to the settlement of Maaret Um Haush in the Aleppo province, Denis Shatailo, a spokesman for the center, informed reporters.

"This settlement 30 kilometers north of the city of Aleppo was severely damaged in the armed conflict; it is located in the fifth (last and northernmost - TASS) zone of de-escalation. We have delivered 500 food packaged and 500 clothing packages amounting to over 3 tonnes. Each package contains flour, rice, sugar, tea and condensed milk," Shatailo said.

According to local officials, there are around 3,500 thousand people residing in Maaret Um Haush. Currently, there is no water supply to the settlement. Its residents do not have access to food or medical aid. "Officers of the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties promised to hold another humanitarian action in the settlement in the near future, involving military medics," the spokesman said.

As of September 14, over 2,200 humanitarian actions have been held by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in the 3.5 years of its activity. Russian military doctors provided medical aid to over 106,000 Syrian residents, the center informed earlier.

Four de-escalation zones were established in Syria under an agreement reached by the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, in May 2017. De-escalation zones include Eastern Ghouta, northern parts of the Homs governorate, the Idlib governorate and some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo governorates, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra governorates in southern Syria. Damascus took control of the three zones in 2018. The fourth zone consists of the Idlib province and some areas of the neighboring provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo. Idlib is out of the government’s control, as Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia terrorist group) mostly operates there.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.