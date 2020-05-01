Putin's health is ensured at highest level - Peskov

MOSCOW, May 1. / TASS /. The health of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the coronavirus pandemic is ensured at the maximum level, said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the "Moscow.Kremlin.Putin" program, which was posted on Instagram by its host Pavel Zarubin on Friday.

"Of course, these days, especially with regard to the head of state, the health protection is as high as possible," said Peskov, answering the question about the possibility of strengthening precautionary measures taking into account the fact that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin contracted the coronavirus.

On the evening of April 30, Mishustin via video link informed President Putin that he received a positive test for the coronavirus. The head of state appointed acting Prime Minister Andrei Belousov for the duration of Mishustin’s illness. Putin wished Mishustin a speedy recovery and expressed hope that even during his illness he will take an active part in developing decisions to support citizens and the economy in the current situation.