Belarusian president and his dog, Mike Pence without a mask, and young tennis player training on rooftop are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Lukashenko and his dog, VP pops out with no mask, and rooftop tennis
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is seen planting young trees in Pripyatsky National Park in southern Belarus during the nationwide spring community work day (subbotnik), Belarus, April 25© Maxim Guchek/BELTA/TASS
Gravediggers work in a collective burial in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in the city of Manaus, Brazil, April 28. The number of burials per day in the capital of Amazonas does not drop below 120 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led the local government to order the opening of mass graves© EPA-EFE/RAPHAEL ALVES
A patient at an intensive care unit of the COVID-19 treatment facility at Moscow City Clinical Hospital No.64, Moscow, Russia, April 28© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Pranav Manadhar, aged 13, Nepal’s U-14 junior national tennis player, playing tennis with his father at the rooftop of his home in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28© EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
US Vice President Mike Pence giving a thumbs-up to Mayo Clinic workers after his visit, where he toured the facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment in Rochester, USA, April 28© AP Photo/Jim Mone
Singers of the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army Southern Military District performing outside a block of flats to cheer up people who have to stay at home due to lockdown measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, April 25. The open-air concert is part of a series of concerts, which the military musicians plan to perform in various residential areas of the city ahead of the forthcoming 75th anniversary of Soviet Victory in the Great Patriotic War© Valery Matytsin/TASS
A girl infected with the novel coronavirus is seen in an infectious diseases center opened at a high-tech surgery unit of the National Medical Research Center for Children's Health of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, Moscow, Russia, April 26© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
An employee cleaning the Gold Star on top of the Leningrad Hero City Obelisk in Vosstaniya Square, Saint Petersburg, Russia, April 28© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A health worker wearing a protective suit is disinfected inside a portable tent outisee the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, April 27© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Handmade face masks are fixed to dry at the window of an apartment in les Lilas near Paris, France, April 27© EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Inmates are lined up during a security operation under the watch of police at the Izalco prison in San Salvador, El Salvador, April 25. Authorities crammed the prisoners, albeit wearing masks, tightly together in prison yards while searching their cells. President Nayib Bukele ordered the crackdown after more than 20 people were murdered in the country and intelligence suggested the orders came from imprisoned gang leaders© El Salvador President Press Office via AP
Workers at a construction site during the installation of a tunnelling shield to enable excavation of the left tunnel for a technical stretch of a railroad track at Vystavochnaya Station of the Moscow Metro, Moscow, Russia, April 29© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Residents from the Alexandra township in Johannesburg gathering in a stadium to be tested for COVID-19, Johannesburg, South Africa, April 29. South Africa will begin a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on May 1, although confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase© AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File
