Majority of Russians support tough restrictive measures against COVID-19 — poll

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The majority of Russians (60%) support the tough restrictive measures introduced by the Russian government to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center informs in a poll published on Tuesday.

According to the poll, a quarter of those polled (25%) support mild measures that alleviate the negative effect on the economy, but prolong the epidemic and increase the death toll. This figure is especially high among those aged 18-24 (34%). Meanwhile, 70% of respondents (mostly those over 60) stand for tough restrictive measures. At the same time, 16% of Russians could not provide a concrete response to the question on the restrictive measures.

When asked about the fears related to the spread of the novel coronavirus, nearly half of those surveyed (48%) said they are afraid of losing their job and source of income to the same extent as of someone in their family becoming infected; 33% said they are more worried about their family members becoming ill: among them, 41% of Russians aged 18-24 and 44% of those over 60. Concurrently, 16% of those polled said they are most afraid of losing their job. This opinion was mostly expressed by Russians aged 25-34 (22%).

Half of respondents (50%) think that the restrictive measures in their region (self-isolation, travel restrictions, closed shopping centers and cinemas) will be lifted in May. A quarter of Russians (25%) think that some of the measures will be lifted in June.

The poll was held by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center on April 23 among 1,600 Russian nationals over 18 years of age via a phone interview. The margin of error does not surpass 1.7% with the probability of 95%.