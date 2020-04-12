About 300 Russians still stuck in Cyprus amid coronavirus pandemic

NICOSIA, April 12. /TASS/. About 300 Russian nationals stuck in Cyprus amid the novel coronavirus pandemic want to return home, Russia’s embassy in that country said on Sunday.

"On April 10, as many as 169 Russians returned to the homeland from Cyprus by an Aeroflot Larnaca-St. Petersburg-Moscow flight. The embassy spared no effort to organize repatriation of our nationals. About 300 our compatriots still have to stay in Cyprus following the halt in air service. We will continue to provide assistance to Russian nationals staying on the island," it wrote on its Facebook account.