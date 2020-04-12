Russian military disinfects retirement homes in three towns in Italy’s Lombardy

BERGAMO/Italy/, April 12. /TASS/. Russian military specialists have disinfected retirement homes in three settlements in Italy’s Lombardy, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said on Sunday.

"Russia’s military specialists jointly with the servicemen of the chemical protection and biological troops of Italy’s Armed Forces carried out a disinfection effort at retirement homes in three settlements in Lombardy in the towns of Costa Volpino, Sovere and Lovere," the ministry said.

Russian military doctors, epidemiologists and specialists of the Defense Ministry’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops jointly with Italian military have disinfected retirement homes in a total of 49 settlements in Lombardy. The effort was conducted in 53 buildings, more than 325,000 square meters of indoor premises and more than 35,000 square meters of roads.

Russia’s assistance to Italy

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed in a telephone conversation on March 21 that Moscow would assist Rome in combating the coronavirus outbreak. Fifteen Russian aircraft brought about 100 military infectious disease experts and eight medical teams to Italy on March 22-25. Russia also provided Italy with diagnostic and disinfecting devices.

Russian experts are working in northern Italy, which has been the worst hit by the coronavirus.

According to recent data, over 139,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Italy, 17,600 patients have died and about 26,500 have recovered.