Vladimir Putin in protective suit visiting Moscow's medical center for patients suspected of the COVID-19, earthquake in Croatia, and a street performer dressed as Joker are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Putin dons hazmat suit, earthquake rocks Croatia and Joker in despair
Russia's President Vladimir Putin in yellow protective suit visiting Novomoskovskiy multipurpose medical center for patients suspected of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in Moscow, Russia, March 24© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Women selling Orthodox icons amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, Russia, March 22© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
The words "Thank You, Doctors!" drawn by activists of the All-Russian People's Front in front of the Novomoskovskiy multipurpose medical center for patients suspected of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection, Moscow, Russia, March 25© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Members of the Senegalese graffiti collective RBS CREW paint informational murals advising how to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection, on the wall of a high school in the Parcelles Assainies neighborhood in Dakar, Senegal, March 25© AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui
Soldiers of Italian Army take charge of 45 coffins at San Giuseppe Church at Seriate, Bergamo, Italy, March 25© EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani
French President Emmanuel Macron in face mask visiting military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital on the tenth day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19, in Mulhouse, France, March 25© EPA-EFE/CUGNOT MATHIEU/POOL
French Police officers patrolling along the Seine river banks, while France is under lockdown in an attempt to stop spread of COVID-19, in Paris, France, March 22© EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
A man pets a dog that sits in a window in Prague, Czech Republic, March 24. The Czech government extended its strict restrictions on movement of people and other activities until at least April 1 in efforts to contain the outbreak of coronavirus© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
US President Donald Trump participating in a Fox News Virtual Town Hall with Anchor Bill Hemmer, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, USA, March 24. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the United States© Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images
Russia's President Vladimir Putin taking part in an extraordinary G20 virtual summit. The summit was dedicated to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and was held online for the first time, in Moscow, Russia, March 26© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Young women riding kick scooters in Grozny, capital of Chechnya, Russia, March 22© Yelena Afonina/TASS
A car is crushed by falling debris after an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia, March 22. A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic© AP Photo/Darko Bandic
David Vazquez, a street performer dressed as the Joker, waits in hopes of pedestrians who will pay to take pictures with him in Mexico City, Mexico, March 23© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Health workers prepare to receive the first patients with coronavirus at Ifema exhibition complex in Madrid, Spain, March 22. The Community of Madrid and the UME (Spanish Emergency Army Unit) are installing a specific hospital for COVID-19 with 5,500 beds and Intensive Care Unit© Borja Sanchez-Trillo - Comunidad de Madrid via Getty Images
