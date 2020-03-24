Number of coronavirus infections in the world doubles in six days, exceeding 400,000

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Total number of novel coronavirus infections in the world doubled in six days and exceeded 400,000. This is according to the statistics collected by TASS correspondents on the basis of official statements by authorities and experts in the countries where coronavirus cases were registered.

On March 23, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the spread of the pandemic is picking up pace. According to the WHO, a total of 334,981 people were infected in the world, 4.37% of them died, which 14,652.

The WHO data is somewhat behind the statements made by the authorities of the countries where the coronavirus was registered.

According to the latest total statistics collected by TASS, the number of infected in the world totaled 403,868, and 4.51% (18,221) of them died.

The infection is spreading even faster. Since the outbreak in China at the end of December last year it took more than two months to overcome the mark of 100,000 (on March 6). Next 100,000 people became infected in less than two weeks - by March 18. Four days later, on March 22, more than 300,000 infections were registered in the world and it took only two more days to cross the mark of 400,000. Currently, cases of infection have been recorded in more than 150 countries, which is where more than 75% of the world's population live.