Russia hands over to Iran 500 test systems for detecting novel coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia has sent 800 test systems for detecting the novel coronavirus to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Iran, North Korea, Mongolia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Thursday.

"Test systems developed by Rospotrebnadzor have been handed over to the member-states of the EAEU, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, North Korea and Iran. A total of 800 test systems for laboratory screening of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been sent, which will enable specialists to carry out 80,000 tests," according to the statement.

Some 500 test systems for 50,000 tests have been given to Iran free of charge.