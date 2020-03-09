100-year-old man recovers from coronavirus in China’s Wuhan - Xinhua

TASS, March 9. A 100-year-old Chinese man was discharged from a hospital in Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province, on Saturday after recovering from the novel coronavirus, Xinhua said.

According to the news agency, the man has become the oldest known patient to beat the deadly disease caused by coronavirus COVID-19. The man was admitted to the hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on February 24 with the coronavirus infection. Antiviral medication, traditional Chinese medicine and convalescent plasma therapy were used in his treatment.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Overall, nearly 100 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Iran, Italy and South Korea. According to the latest reports, China, which handles the bulk of cases, has confirmed around 80,700 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has reached more than 3,000, yet more than 57,000 patients have recovered from the disease. WHO says that new coronavirus cases outside China have passed 24,700, and there are nearly 500 deaths.