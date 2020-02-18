Two northern settlements in Krasnoyarsk Region to enjoy satellite communication

KRASNOYARSK, February 18. /TASS/. Ust-Avam and Yessei settlements in the Krasnoyarsk Region, mostly inhabited by the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples, will be for the first time connected to satellite networks, the region’s Minister for Digital Development Nikolai Raspopin told reporters.

"This year, in August-September, satellite communication will be available in those settlements," he said. "We [also] plan to try providing access to the Internet. Clearly, downloading movies will be hardly possible, but at least messengers, sites [will be accessible]. Those settlements presently do not have any communication at all."

Communication towers will appear near those settlements, the minister informed.

In 2020, the region will build 18 communication towers for more than 30 settlements. "The North’s settlements participate in a test program, and if we see it works, we shall carry on with it," the official stated.

In 2019, the region’s 38 settlements, where about 11,000 people live, received communication services.

Ust-Avam is a settlement on Taimyr with a population of more than 300 people, mostly the Dolgans and Nganasans. Yessei is in the northern Evenkiysky District. The population is more than 600 people. They are mostly Yessei Yakuts.