Haikou pharmacies begin to register customers purchasing antipyretics

HAIKOU, February 12. /TASS/. Haikou city phapmacies (the province of Hainan) stopped free sale of antipyretics and cough medicine. According to www.hinews.cn, now customers should show their IDs while purchasing these drugs.

According to a joint statement issued by the local healthcare authorities and market regulator, the pharmacies are now obliged to refuse to sell these medications in case customers fail to share their personal information.

District administrations, street and housing committees are responsible within their jurisdiction for monitoring the health status of those who purchase antipyretic drugs and cough medicines. If there is a slight sign of a coronavirus, the new rules indicate that it is necessary to report this to the authorities and take preventive measures. Similar rules have been introduced in many other Chinese cities amid coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.