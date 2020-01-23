Putin shakes hands with Prince Charles at Jerusalem forum

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heir apparent to the British throne, Prince Charles, have shaken hands at the Jerusalem forum commemorating victims of the Holocaust.

The Russian leader arrived at the forum meeting hall in between speeches when most attendees were already seated. At the hall entrance, Putin was greeted by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin who saw him to his front row central seat by himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. French President Emmanuel Macron was also seating close by, Putin shook hands with him. After taking his seat, the Russian president made a welcoming gesture towards Prince Charles sitting two chairs away and lifted from his seat to shake hands with the heir to the British throne.