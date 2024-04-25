Lukashenko sees Ukraine conflict posing risks to Belarus

MINSK, April 25. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict is posing a real threat to Belarus, according to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"A key risk is being posed by a regional hot-spot, which is certainly Ukraine. Washington is going to all extent to drag our country into the conflict," Lukashenko said, addressing the 7th Belarusian People’s Congress.

According to Lukashenko, the likelihood of armed incidents on the border between Belarus and Ukraine is quite high with around 120,000 Ukrainian troops being deployed there.

In addition, Lukashenko said, Ukraine has mined the entire border with Belarus. "We have been registering all types of reconnaissance activity against us round-the-clock," the Belarusian president said. Also, Ukrainian troops have been regularly staging provocations against Belarusian border guards, and border violations have been observed, too, he added.