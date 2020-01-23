Putin, Netanyahu unveil monument to Leningrad siege defenders in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have unveiled a Memorial Candle monument in downtown Jerusalem on Thursday honoring the heroic feat of defenders and residents of besieged Leningrad in the Second World War, TASS reports.

The monument was erected in Sacher Park located close to Israel’s Foreign Ministry buildings, Supreme Court and Knesset (parliament). The eight-meter tall stela has two symbols inscribed on it — St. Petersburg’s symbol, the Bronze Horseman and the Peter and Paul Fortress’ silhouette with enemy weapons aim locked down on it and Israel’s symbol, Star of David with a menorah depicted in the center of it enmeshed in barbwire symbolizing concentration camps. There’s another element to the monument that serves as a symbol — the blockade barn swallow, a symbol of tenacity, endurance and hope of the Leningrad defenders. The upper part of the stela is bronzed to symbolize candlelight.

A capsule is laid in the monument’s foundation containing ground from St. Petersburg’s Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery where 490,000 residents and defenders of Leningrad with tens of thousands of Jews among them are buried. The stela is created by St. Petersburg’s and Israeli architects. It was the initiative of World War II veterans, siege survivors and compatriots living in Israel to erect the monument as well as of St. Petersburg’s authorities.

The siege of Leningrad (currently St. Petersburg) started on September 8, 1941 and lasted 872 days. It was broken on January 18, 1943, in the course of the Iskra strategic military operation during the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany and was completely lifted on January 27, 1944. Leningrad is the only large city in the world’s history that withstood an almost 900-day encirclement.

No more than 800,000 residents were remaining in the city by the end of the siege out of the 3 million people that had lived in Leningrad and its suburbs. According to various estimates, from 641,000 to 1 million Leningraders died as a result of hunger, bombings and artillery shelling. Almost 34,000 people were wounded, 716,000 residents were left without shelter and 1.7 million were evacuated across the Road of Life and by air in 1941-1942.