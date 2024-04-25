Belarusian KGB reports thwarting attempted drone strikes on Minsk from Lithuania

MINSK, April 25. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement has prevented drone strikes from the territory of Lithuania against facilities in the capital city of Minsk, Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel said.

"The State Security Committee in coordination with members of other security agencies recently took a number of strong security measures that prevented strikes by military drones from the territory of Lithuania against facilities in Minsk and its suburbs," Tertel said.

According to him, law enforcement officials continue to work on that track. "It is not possible to provide the public with detailed information for now," he added.