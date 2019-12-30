FSB detains suspected terrorist group recruiter in Russia's Far East

KHABAROVSK, December 30. /TASS/. Law enforcers have detained a suspect in recruiting people to a terrorist organization and promoting its activities in Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk region, the press service of the local branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"As a result of operational search activities, FSB officers in the Khabarovsk region established that a resident of Khabarovsk, aged 45, holds radical religious beliefs and is motivated by national and religious hatred. Throughout 2019, he used an internet messenger to communicate with a member of an international terrorist organization, and later joined the group. Among the man's tasks were propaganda of terrorist organizations, public calls for conducting illegal activities, justification of terrorism and recruiting," the press service said.

The suspect also published video materials on his social networks calling for financially and materially supporting illegal armed groups. He also urged others to join terrorist organizations.

The suspect was detained and arrested. Two criminal cases were opened against him — partaking in activities of a terrorist organization (Part 2 Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code) and public calls for carrying out terrorist activities, public justification and propaganda of terrorism through the internet (Part 2 Article 205.2 of the Russian Criminal Code).

The charge of partaking in activities of a terrorist organization may carry a sentence of 10-20 years in prison, while distributing materials that justify terrorism and call for engaging in terrorist activities may result in a sentence of up to seven years in prison.