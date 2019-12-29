Information from US helps detain two Russians plotting terror attacks in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Two Russian nationals plotting terror attacks in Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg during the New Year holidays have been detained by officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) thanks to the information shared by the United States, a FSB spokesman told TASS on Sunday.

"On the basis of information provided earlier by the American partners, Russia’s Federal Security Service on December 27 detained two Russian nationals who had planned to commit terror attacks in places of mass gathering in St. Petersburg during the New Year holidays," he said.

According to the spokesman, materials evidencing preparation of terror attacks were seized from the men. A criminal case was opened on charges of preparing a terror attack (part 30, article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code) and participating in a terrorist organization (article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code).