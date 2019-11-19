Era-Glonass system saves 4,000 lives a year

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The introduction of the system Era-Glonass saves up to 4,000 lives a year after road accidents, the special presidential representative for nature conservation, ecology and transport, Sergei Ivanov, told the 9th international congress Era-Glonass.

"It is hard to count human lives. According to some specialists, the system Era-Glonass allows for saving 3,000-4,000 lives a year," he said.

Currently about 4.6 million motor vehicles are equipped with an SOS button. In 2019, the system received 26,000 distress calls, including 17,000 made automatically. This means that those injured in road accidents were either unconscious or in grave condition.

The government-run automated system Era-Glonass automatically contacts the operator in case of a road accident, requests help and enables motorists to contact the support service in emergency.

Under the Customs Union’s requirements effective since 2017 all newly-made or imported vehicles must be equipped with the Era-Glonass system.