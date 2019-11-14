Russia ready to aid Red Cross in search of Donbass missing persons

VIENNA, November 14. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide advisory assistance to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regarding the creation of a mechanism for the search of missing persons in Donbass, Russia’s Permanent Envoy to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday during the session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna. Lukashenko’s comment came as a response to the report of ICRC President Peter Maurer.

"We commend the ICRC’s goal to establish an effective mechanism for the search of persons that went missing during the conflict in Donbass. We are ready to consider providing advisory assistance. However, as this is a domestic Ukrainian conflict, the conflict sides themselves - Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk - should play the key role here," Lukashevich stressed.

The envoy also noted the ICRC’s efforts aimed at supporting millions of Donbass residents that find themselves in dire conditions due to Kiev’s blockade. "Along with the Russian humanitarian convoys, the committee’s aid is one of the few sources of basic necessities and medicine for the region’s population," the diplomat said.

He added that the disengagement process and the reconstruction of the bridge in Stanitsa Luganskaya give cause for cautious optimism. "We regret the fact that despite the efforts made by the Contact Group, the Ukrainian side basically removed the ICRC from being involved in the reconstruction of the bridge," Lukashevich added.

The Russian envoy called on Kiev to adhere to its obligations under Article 8 of the Minsk Package of Measures and renew the payment of pensions and welfare packages to Donbass residents. He stressed that Kiev’s continued blockade on the region needs to end.