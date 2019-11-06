Google increases filtering of banned content in Russia to 80%

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Google increased filtering of content prohibited in Russia to 80%, Head of communications watchdog Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov said answering a question from TASS.

"Filtering reached 80%, that is, there is positive dynamics, we are in a dialogue with the company. We hope that the figure will be close to 100%. If not, we will have to resort to fines again. I hope this does not happen," he stated.

In July, Roskomnadzor fined Google with 700,000 rubles ($10,988) for the company’s failure to comply with the law "On Information" to exclude links to websites with illegal information, access to which is limited in Russia, from search results.