Google paid $10,890 fine for not restricting access to banned websites in Russia

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Google paid a fine of 700,000 rubles ($10,890) for failure to fulfill the obligation to restrict access to banned sites in Russia, Russia’s telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor experts found that the search engine selectively filters search results, and that is why more than a third of links from the Unified Register of Prohibited Information are stored in the search.

In July, Roskomnadzor fined Google with 700,000 rubles ($10,890) for the company’s failure to comply with the law "On Information" to exclude links to websites with illegal information, access to which is limited in Russia, from search results.