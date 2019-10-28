Hundreds of people took part in the traditional Day of the Dead international parade in Mexico City. Colorful and creative floats adorned the avenues of the Mexican capital on the occasion of the celebration. The Day of the Dead festivities are usually celebrated in Mexico between October 31st and November 2nd. The multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died. In recent years the festival has moved out of private homes into the public sphere in the form parties and parades, including an annual Day of the Dead parade – inspired by a scene from the James Bond movie Spectre.
Mexicans don dapper skeleton costumes for Day of the Dead parade
Day of the Dead parade hit Mexico City
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 13
Performers taking part in a Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City© AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme
People dressed as Catrinas parade down Mexico City's iconic Reforma avenue during celebrations for the Day of the Dead in Mexico© AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme
The Day of the Dead festivities are usually celebrated in Mexico between October 31st and November 2nd© AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme
The multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died. Photo: People watching a Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City© AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme
In recent years the festival has moved out of private homes into the public sphere in the form parties and parades, including an annual Day of the Dead parade – inspired by a scene from the James Bond movie Spectre© EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman
Performers in monarch butterfly costumes waving to the crowd in Mexico City© AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme
Day of the Dead international parade in Mexico City© EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman
A young man gets his face painted like a skull before the Catrinas parade down Mexico City's Reforma avenue© AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme
A dog sits before the parade in Mexico City during celebrations for the Day of the Dead in Mexico© AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme
A family dressed as Catrinas in Mexico City© AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme
Russia, Turkey close to concluding deal on Su-35 fighter jets’ deliveries, reports say
According to the Daily Sabah newspaper's souces, "officials are also discussing Turkey's possible involvement in the production of some components of the fighter jets"
Read more
Lugansk slams Kiev chief negotiator’s remarks on Steinmeier formula as nonsense
Earlier Leonid Kuchma stated, that the Steinmeier formula could not bring peace to Donbass since it was aimed at "putting the squeeze on Ukraine" and "selling it out"
Read more
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss Syria, bilateral issues by phone - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
The Russian side placed an emphasis on the need to refrain from any steps undermining that country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Read more
Russian defense ministry refutes media reports on pro-Turkish units’ attack in north Syria
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that the Syrian army continues to deploy its units along the contact line with Turkish forces
Read more
Iraqi president does not rule out ‘reset’ in relations with Russia, Iran
The president also said that he was concerned about the current state of relations between the United States and Iran
Read more
Russian energy chief vows TurkStream will be commissioned according to schedule
On October 23, the Amsterdam District Court ruled to seize 100% of shares in South Stream Transport B.V., a company building the pipeline’s offshore section, in a lawsuit filed by Naftogaz of Ukraine
Read more
Maria Butina thanks Russians who worked to secure her release
She was grateful to the non-governmental organizations that supported her
Read more
Russia sets up radar in Arctic to detect hypersonic and stealth targets
The radar will go on combat duty in November
Read more
NSA whistleblower Snowden says he is ‘trapped in Russia’
In 2013, Former US National Security Agency contractor leaked information on the methods of electronic surveillance by US intelligence services. In the United States, Snowden has been charged with two counts of violating the Espionage Act
Read more
Press review: Russia to assist Africa in fighting terrorism and S-400s arrive in Serbia
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 25
Read more
Plane carrying Russian national Maria Butina lands in Moscow
About 50 reporters are waiting for Butina as well
Read more
The whole system in US worked to make Butina give in, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova also thanked the journalists who covered the developments involving Butina
Read more
Russians travelling to US should be on their guard, ambassador warns
Anatoly Antonov noted that one of the priorities of the Russian Embassy in the US was "the protection of 100 Russians in American prisons"
Read more
Bern calls for further de-escalation in Syria in light of Russia-Turkey memorandum
On October 22, Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria
Read more
Putin informs Macron of results of Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi
On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi hosted the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
More US politicians understand absurdity of charges against Butina — embassy
Russian national Maria Butina's prison sentence ended on October 25
Read more
Russia welcomes release of Maria Butina
The US State Department informed that Butina is set to fly out from Miami to Moscow, where she will arrive on Saturday morning
Read more
Russian strategic bombers perform night flight over Indian Ocean
The Russian aircraft took off from Waterkloof Air Force Base Airport
Read more
S-300PS air defense systems enter duty at Russian military base in Tajikistan
The systems arrived by rail in the Republic of Tajikistan from an arms depot of the Central Military District located in the Volga region
Read more
Russian figure skater Trusova snatches gold at Skate Canada breaking two world records
Another Russian skater Yevgenia Medvedeva came in fifth with 209.62 points
Read more
Putin discusses implementation of Syria deal with Russia’s Security Council - Kremlin
The president also briefed the participants in the meeting on the content of his numerous contacts on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit
Read more
Trump signs document on US’ plans to withdraw from Open Skies Treaty - paper
It is not yet known whether the White House has taken a final decision on that matter, Wall Street Journal said
Read more
US customers accept 2nd batch of Russian-made RD-180 space rocket engines
The Russian company delivers its RD-180 rocket engines to the United States for Atlas V space launch vehicles
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan says will oust Kurdish armed groups from northeast Syria
We have agreed with Russia to clear the area 30 kilometers deep and 340 kilometers long, Turkish President said
Read more
Russia sends 300 military police officers from Chechnya to Syria
Military police will ensure security, maintain order and patrol assigned areas in the 30-kilometer zone on the Syrian-Turkish border
Read more
US military kills IS terror group leader Baghdadi - report
The operation was conducted by the Joint Special Operations Command's Delta Team after "receiving actionable intelligence"
Read more
Lavrov slams initiative to set up NATO-controlled safe zone in Syria
The foreign minister recalled the agreement between Russia and Turkey on resolving the situation in the country
Read more
US smuggles Syrian oil to other countries - Russian Defense Ministry
Igor Konashenkov added that oil was extracted with the use of the equipment supplied by the leading Western corporation bypassing all US sanctions
Read more
Russian defense ministry says has no proof of Islamic State leader’s extermination
Russia’s defense ministry has no reliable information about an operation by US forces in the Turkey-controlled part of the Idlib de-escalation zone aimed at another extermination of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said
Read more
Crimea’s security guaranteed, US bombers’ flights to have no impact, says Russian senator
The Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Wednesday that a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet of Russia’s Aerospace Force shadowed a US Air Force B-52H bomber on October 19, which flew near the Russian borders over the Black Sea
Read more
Kremlin says IS ringleader’s death could signal Trump’s major role in anti-terror fight
Trump said on October 27 that al-Badgdadi had died in an overnight raid led by US forces in Syria’s Idlib governorate
Read more
Russia’s 1st upgraded Tu-22M3M strategic bomber performs 18 successful flights — source
The upgraded Tu-22M3M will take to the skies several more times by the end of this year
Read more
First joint Russian-Egyptian air defense drills kick off in Egypt
The exercises’ goal is to share experience between the Russian and Egyptian military and also to ensure airspace security and use air defenses to protect critical facilities
Read more
Lavrov calls on Norway to help in normalization of Russia-NATO relations
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov completed his official visit to Norway on Friday
Read more
Africa’s richest woman eyes investment in Russia
Isabel dos Santos believes that Russia has a vast potential in high technology
Read more
Russia, Belarus forced to respond to NATO’s build-up near their borders — top brass
Speaking about developing the regional grouping of the Russia-Belarus forces, the defense minister noted the successful Union Shield 2019 joint drills that took place in September
Read more
Serbia orders Pantsyr-S air defense system from Russia
Russian Defense Ministry said that a battalion of S-400 systems and a battery of Pantsyr-S launchers had redeployed to Serbia to join the drills for the first time on the territory of a foreign state
Read more
Russia, Japan may develop a space robot
The acting director of the Android Technology Company Yevgeny Dudorov noted that South Korea had also offered to cooperate with Russia in the sphere of robot development, however, the sides have not agreed to a meeting yet
Read more
Armored vehicles delivered to Syria to assist Russian military police
The Russian Defense Ministry informed that the military equipment will head to the northern part of the country, where Russian military police will facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish forces and equipment to the depth of 30 km from the Syrian-Turkish border
Read more