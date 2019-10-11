This week in photos: Putin on vacation, Kardashian in Armenia, and Moscow’s first snowfall

Vladimir Putin spending his time off work in the Siberian taiga, Kim Kardashian visiting Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, Moscow’s first snowfall of the season, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spending their day off work in the Siberian taiga, October 7© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Extinction Rebellion protestors posing outside Government Buildings on Budget day in Dublin, Ireland, October 8© REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan
A seagull flying near a small lake in Schwerin, Germany, October 7© AP Photo/Michael Probst
US violinist and singer Lindsey Stirling performing during her concert in Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, October 7© EPA-EFE/Marton Monus
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan observing the agreement exchange ceremony between Serbia and Turkey in Belgrade, Serbia, October 7© EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and King Felipe of Spain at the opening of the Rembrandt Velázquez Exhibition in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, October 10© Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Male liger, Blag, at Primorye Safari Park; the animal has been taken at his new permanent home from a roadside cafe located between Vladivostok and Nakhodka, October 7© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Model and actress Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, with her children Mason and Penelope visiting the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, Yerevan, October 8© Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure/TASS
Simone Biles of USA competes on Vault during the Women's All-Around Final on Day 7 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10© Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Models are seen backstage ahead of the New Gen By IMA show during Mercedes-Benz Istanbul Fashion Week at Zorlu Performance Hall in Istanbul, Turkey, October 9© Ian Gavan/Getty Images for IHKIB
Young people are seen in Domodedovo International Airport during the first snowfall of the season in Moscow, Russia, October 6© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
A woman looking on to a sea of fog in Silvaplana, Switzerland, October 9© EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
