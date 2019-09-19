FAS fines Google for advertising unlicensed financial services

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) fined Google with 100,000 rubles ($1,559) for distributing advertising of Ali Trade financial services, which does not have a license for the relevant activities, FAS said on Thursday.

Earlier, FAS commission recognized Ali Trade ad as contradicting to the requirements of the law on advertising, since the organization is not included in the register of licenses of joint-stock investment funds posted on the official website of the Central Bank and, therefore, does not have a license to carry out activities of an investment fund.

According to the report, FAS imposed an administrative fine in the amount of 100,000 rubles ($1,559) on Google as a distributor of improper advertising of financial services of Ali Trade using the Google AdWords.

Earlier, Google has already been fined by FAS for inappropriate advertising in the amount of 100,000 rubles ($1,559) as violating the law on advertising.

In late June, FAS reported that over the past three years, the agency had fined Google for various violations with 438 mln rubles ($6.83 mln).