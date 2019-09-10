Moscow rules to arrest in absentia ex-owners of Promsvyazbank

The court has put the Ananyev brothers who are now abroad on the international wanted list. They are accused of embezzlement (part 4 of article 160 of Russia’s Criminal Code). They are also suspected of infliction of property damage through deception (article 165 of Russia’s Criminal Code) and money laundering (Article 174, note 1 of Russia’s Criminal Code).

"[The court rules] to satisfy the investigation’s petition to elect a preventive measure for Dmitry Ananyev in the form of detention in absentia," judge Yulia Safina said. Earlier, the court ruled to uphold a similar petition regarding Alexei Ananyev.

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court has ruled to arrest in absentia the former owners of Promsvyazbank, brothers Alexei and Dmitry Ananyev, in the case of embezzlement of more than 100 bln rubles ($1.6 bln), a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The investigation believes that the Ananyevs committed crimes as part of an organized group. Not all members of this group have been identified yet, the investigation notes. Promsvyazbank has been recognized as the victim in the case. The bank’s interim administration appealed to the Investigative Committee demanding to launch a criminal case against the brothers.

The defense insists that the Ananyevs are not guilty and the decision on their arrest in absentia is illegal. The lawyers asked the court to elect a preventive measure other than arrest.

The court’s ruling has not yet entered into force. The lawyers can appeal it to the Moscow City Court. In case it becomes effective, the arrest orders will be valid for two months from the moment of detention of the accused.

Promsvyazbank's lawsuit

Promsvyazbank has been claiming a compensation from its ex-owners, former top managers, members of the board and officials for the damage it suffered because of their mismanagement. The plaintiff claims that the defendants closed unprofitable transactions. Alongside with the Ananyev brothers, the lawsuit was brought against ten more individuals, as well as the Dmitry Ananyev's Promsvyazcapital B.V. company. The Central Bank, Deposit Insurance Agency, as well as Russian insurer Ingosstrakh act as third parties in the case.

On May 30, according to a court decision, the property of the Ananyevs and former top managers of Promsvyazbank was seized in the amount of 282.2 bln rubles ($4.3 bln).

Promsvyazbank underwent financial recovery through the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund in 2017. The bank was later designated as the base one for operations related to the government defense order and large-scale government contracts.