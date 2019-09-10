Ex-owners of Promsvyazbank put on international wanted list — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The investigation has put ex-owners of Promsvyazbank, brothers Alexei and Dmitry Ananyev accused of embezzlement of about 102 bln rubles ($1.6 bln), on the international wanted list, an investigator announced at a hearing in the Basmanny Court of Moscow on Tuesday.

"I am asking you to attach the documents confirming that the accused have been put on the international wanted list, to the case file," the representative of the Investigative Committee said.

"The investigation found that the Ananyev brothers spent more than 102 billion rubles that belonged to Promsvyazbank," the investigator said supporting the request for arrest in absentia of one of the brothers, Dmitry Ananyev.