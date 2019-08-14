Woman injured by police at unauthorized rally in Moscow taken to hospital

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A woman, who attended an illegal rally in downtown Moscow and was punched by police during the detention on August 10, was taken to hospital this night by an ambulance, her lawyer Tatyana Molokanova told TASS.

"Yesterday, Darya Sosnovskaya’s condition did not improve. She called an ambulance and was taken to a hospital. Her brain concussion was again confirmed and she is receiving medical assistance on an outpatient basis," the lawyer said.

Moscow’s Tagansky court started considering case files into an administrative offense. Sosnovkaya faces a fine or an administrative arrest.

A video was posted on the Internet earlier that showed two police officers detaining the woman at the August 10 illegal rally staged shortly after an authorized event. The clip shows one of the officers punching her in the stomach.

Police told TASS Sosnovskaya had been detained for violating public order. Checks have been launched into the use of force against the woman during her detention. Police pledged that those guilty would be held accountable. The Investigative Committee is also investigating the case. According to medical reports available to TASS, Sosnovskaya suffered a contusion to her scalp and chest.

Some 136 people were detained by police and the National Guard on August 10 for taking part in an unauthorized march in downtown Moscow, which was staged by participants of an authorized event on Sakharov Avenue.

The August 10 rally was the fourth one conducted in support of independent candidates barred from running for the Moscow City Duma (parliament). The previous rallies were held on July 20 and July 27, as well as on August 3. Only the first one of them had been authorized by the Moscow mayor’s office.