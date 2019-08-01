Twitter paid fine for violation of Russian laws

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The US-based Twitter paid the fine of 3,000 rubles ($47) imposed by the court for failure to furnish information about localization of databases of Russian users, press secretary of the Russian telecom and mass media watchdog Roskomnadzor Vadim Ampelonsky told TASS on Thursday.

"Twitter paid the fine last Friday," the press secretary told TASS.

The judicial district of the Justice of the Peace in Moscow’s Tagansky District imposed a 3,000-ruble ($47) fine on Twitter on April 5 under Article 19.7 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (Failure to furnish data or information). Twitter filed an appeal against the decision to fine the social network. The Tagansky District Court left the ruling unchanged and the Twitter defense counsel’s complaint without satisfaction by its decision of May 8.

Under the Russian law on personal data, which took effect on September 1, 2015, national and foreign companies are obliged to keep and process personal data of Russian users in the territory of Russia.