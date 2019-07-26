Chukotka to organize 11 educational centers for children, teachers

July 26. /TASS/ Russia’s Chukotka Region will organize nine digital and humanities training centers for children and two teacher training centers, the local government’s press service said on Friday.

"In 2020, the region will set up eight digital and humanities centers in Anadyr, Bilibino, Pevek, Ugolnye Kopi, Egvekinot, Provideniye, Lavrentiya and at the Chukotka Regional High School," the press service stated. "Under another project, in 2022, the region will establish two training centers for teachers."

The centers will be created at the expense of the federal budget under the national project Education. Within three years, Chukotka will receive about 300 million rubles ($4.75 million). The remaining funds will be spent on purchasing modern equipment for the region’s 41 educational institutions and four professional training organizations.

The term of the national project Education is between 2019 and 2024. The total budget will make 784.5 billion rubles ($12 billion).