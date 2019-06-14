{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian Interior Ministry registers about 800 terrorism-related crimes since early 2019

The number of registered extremism-related crimes this year is down 59% compared to the same period last year
Russian Interior Ministry Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Russian Interior Ministry
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Police officers have registered about 800 terrorism-related crimes since the beginning of the year, which is by almost 2% more than in the same period last year, the Russian Interior Ministry reported.

"In January - May 2019, 797 terrorism-related crimes were registered (by 1.7% more than in the same time frame last year - TASS) and 254 extremism-related crimes," the document says. It also notes that the number of registered extremism-related crimes this year is down 59% compared to the same period in 2018.

