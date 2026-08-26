Russia, China close gap with US in space — media

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. US leadership in space has weakened, with Russia and China nipping at the country’s heels in the space race, The Washington Post said in an editorial.

"The United States has dominated the commercial space industry for so long that many Americans take it for granted. But that technological edge is starting to dull, with unnerving national security implications," the newspaper said.

The editorial cited the faster-than-expected deployment of Russia’s Rassvet satellite constellation and China’s successful launch of the Zhuque-3 (ZQ-3) rocket with a reusable first stage. Both programs compete with US companies SpaceX and Blue Origin.

"With near-peer competitors determined to emulate American success, staying ahead will help ward off future conflict in the final frontier," the editorial said. It welcomed US President Donald Trump’s plan to increase the annual number of orbital launches to at least 1,000. However, the authors said US capabilities would be constrained by aging infrastructure.

"Addressing those constraints can’t be accomplished simply through executive action. Investments from Congress will be required," the editorial said, also pointing to the need to reduce bureaucracy in the space industry.