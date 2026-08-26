First engine for Voronezh ultralight space rockets unveiled at Technoprom

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 26. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has unveiled a full-scale mockup of Russia’s first NK-3 engine for the Voronezh ultralight launch vehicle at the Technoprom 2026 forum in Novosibirsk, a TASS correspondent reported.

The engine mockup is on display at the UEC booth. Pavel Chupin, a representative of the corporation, told reporters that this is the first entirely domestically produced engine of this type. "This is a mockup of the second-stage engine for the Voronezh, Russia’s only ultralight carrier rocket," he said.

The mock-up is 4.1 meters long and 2.05 meters in diameter. Chupin noted that the development of Russia’s liquid-fueled engine will broaden launch capabilities for small spacecraft and reduce launch costs. This will make launches more accessible, including for private organizations. Currently, launches are carried out using medium-and heavy-class launch vehicles, as long as the required payload can be assembled. The first stage of the Voronezh rocket is expected to include 12 engines, with one engine in the second stage, and these will be standardized as much as possible. There are also plans to enable dual launches.

Chupin also noted that the engine’s design draws on Soviet engineering experience. The developers successfully defended their preliminary design and received positive feedback from industry institutions. Next year, they plan to prepare a complete set of design documentation, followed by preparations for mass production.

The NK-3 liquid-fuel rocket engine, with a thrust of 4.5 metric tons, is being developed under an agreement between the UEC and the Voskhod Venture Fund, while the direct customer for the Voronezh launch vehicle is the Russian private aerospace startup 3D Research and Development.

About the forum

The 13th International Forum for Technological Development - Technoprom 2026 is taking place in Novosibirsk from August 26 to 28. Delegations from 40 countries are participating. The forum’s motto is "Russian Science is the Foundation of Technological Leadership." A major part of the program is devoted to the launch of the Siberian Circular Photon Source in Koltsovo and the operation of other megascience facilities. The program also includes the Intelligent Systems and Medicine of the Future tracks.

TASS is the general media partner of the Technoprom forum.