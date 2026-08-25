In case of catastrophe on Earth the Moon could be humanity's salvation — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Moon could become a backup location for humanity in the event of a major man-made or natural disaster on Earth, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov has said.

"Who knows what will happen on Earth? What man-made and natural disasters will occur? There must always be a backup option where humanity could 'relocate'. This will be impossible without space. The first stage is the Moon," he said in a comment to the Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

Bakanov emphasized the utmost importance of developing all life support technologies on the Moon. "This is very important, because humans will need to be able to exist autonomously for some time before ecological systems are created," he explained.

In May 2025, Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration signed a memorandum on the construction of a power plant for the International Lunar Research Station on the Moon. Roscosmos announced that the station would conduct fundamental space research and test technologies for long-term unmanned operation, with the potential for human presence on the Moon.