Russia’s Teledroid robot to be sent to ISS in 2026

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The launch of Russia’s space robot Teledroid to the International Space Station (ISS) is planned for the third or fourth quarter of 2026, Yevgeny Dudorov, Robotics Corporation deputy CEO for production and technological development, told TASS.

"We are already in the final stages of the project. It’s called the Anthropomorphic Robotic System, with the codename Teledroid. The robot is tentatively scheduled to be sent to the ISS in the third or fourth quarter of 2026, but everything will depend on the schedule for sending equipment directly to the ISS. We hope that the robot and all the necessary equipment will fly there this year, and the space experiment will begin either late this year or early next year," the expert said in an interview following the first Russian Space Forum.

According to him, the robot is an anthropomorphic torso-type system (without legs) equipped with artificial vision. It will be able to both execute commands in copy mode, repeating the actions of an astronaut wearing an exoskeleton, and perform some tasks autonomously.

"The robot’s purpose is to reduce the cosmonaut’s workload and increase productivity. The robot should be able to work on the ISS external surface and prepare the work area before the cosmonaut goes on a spacewalk. A human spacewalk should only be used for critical operations, and then the robot can be used to completely clean the work area," Dudorov said.

About the forum

The first Russian Space Forum was held at the National Center RUSSIA on April 9 as part of Space Week 2026. Delegations from 40 countries were participating in the event. The forum featured 13 sessions across five thematic blocks, as well as a plenary session entitled Space Agenda 2030+: Global Challenges and National Strategies with the participation of international partners.

Space Week 2026 is dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Yury Gagarin’s legendary flight. The first-ever Russian Space Week is taking place from April 6 to 12. The decree establishing this annual event was signed by the Russian president on December 29, 2025. Roscosmos is the organizer.

TASS is the media sponsor of Space Week 2026.