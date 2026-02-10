Students from Belt and Road countries begin internship in Hainan

HAIKOU, February 10. /TASS/. A group of students from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative has begun a six-month internship in the city of Sanya in China’s southern province of Hainan. Young people from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and other nations will work at venues linked to international trade in order to gain practical insight into the opportunities offered by the Hainan Free Trade Port and contribute to strengthening cooperation, according to the Sanya Daily newspaper.

According to the organizers, the program is aimed at fostering youth professional development and promoting international exchange. The interns, who speak Chinese and several foreign languages, will be engaged at various exhibition sites and pavilions operated by the Dehang Group Of Companies. They will work across a range of areas, including international trade, operations management, and exhibition activities.

“For us, this is an opportunity not only to gain invaluable practical experience in the dynamic environment of a free trade port, but also to serve as a bridge between our cultures and economies,” the newspaper quoted one of the program participants as saying.

The internship will help its young participants gain first-hand experience working under a policy framework featuring zero tariffs, low tax rates, and a simplified tax system in effect in Hainan. According to the organizers, the program will also help companies in the region access unique competencies from abroad. “We view these talented young people not merely as interns, but as future ambassadors of cooperation. The experience and knowledge they acquire here will contribute to strengthening friendly and business ties between China and the countries along the Belt and Road,” Lu Ping, a representative of the Dehang Group of Companies’ management team, said.

Such programs are expected to expand further, facilitating the inflow of young professionals to Hainan and unlocking the potential of the Free Trade Port as a hub for business and humanitarian engagement.