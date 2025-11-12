Soyuz-5 arrives at Baikonur ahead of December launch — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The newest Soyuz-5 launch vehicle has been delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome ahead of its maiden launch, scheduled for December, Roscosmos told reporters.

"The Soyuz-5 launch vehicle has arrived at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The rocket’s stages have been delivered to the assembly and testing facility, where preparations for the upcoming launch will take place," the state corporation said in a statement.

Roscosmos noted that the two-stage rocket, manufactured at the Progress Rocket and Space Center in Samara (part of Roscosmos), is distinguished by a high level of environmental safety due to the use of eco-friendly propellant components.

The Soyuz-5 is a next-generation Russian medium-class launch vehicle with enhanced payload capacity. It is being developed for launching automatic — and, in the future, crewed — spacecraft into near-Earth orbit as part of the Russian-Kazakh Baiterek project. The maiden launch is scheduled for late December this year, with full-scale operation expected to begin in 2028.