Scientists find fragments of October meteorite in Tver, Novgorod regions

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Researchers discovered fragments of the meteorite observed above the Tver and Novgorod regions on October 27, Vernadsky Institute of Geochemistry and Analytical Chemistry within the Russian Academy of Sciences reported on its Telegram channel.

"The first samples of the meteoritic matter that fell after a bright fireball appeared in the sky over the Novgorod and Tver regions on October 27, 2025, have been discovered! <...> The preliminary research, conducted today by the Vernadsky Institute, shows that the meteorite likely belongs to typical LL6 chondrites (stony meteorites)."

The Institute noted that the samples have been sent to their laboratory of meteoritics and cosmochemistry, as well as the Dedovsk Museum of Universe History and the Ural Federal University in Yekaterinburg. The research is ongoing.