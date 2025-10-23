Russia to start deploying low-orbit satellite cluster in December, says Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia will start the serial deployment of a low-orbit satellite cluster in December 2025 or January next year and the first six satellites are already in orbit, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Head Dmitry Bakanov said on Thursday.

"The launch of Russian low-orbit satellites belonging to a private domestic company will help expand the geography of communications to every corner of Russia. Ground-based cellular communications networks fail to cover the entire map of our country. The serial deployment of a low-orbit Russian cluster will begin already in December 2025 or January 2026," the Roscosmos chief said.

"The first six test satellites are already in orbit. This will be our full-fledged technological response to foreign analogues and a serious step forward," he stressed.