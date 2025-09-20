Strong flare occurs on Sun — scientists

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. A flash of a penultimate power class was recorded in the Sun on the night of September 20, the Institute of Applied Geophysics said.

"On September 20, at 00:41 a.m. Moscow time, an M1.5 flare lasting 38 minutes was registered in the X-ray range in the group of spots 4216 (N07W25)," it said in a statement.

Earlier, experts from the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that flare activity is slowly beginning to grow on the Sun.

Solar flares, depending on the X-ray power, are divided into five classes: A, B, C, M and X. The minimum class A0.0 corresponds to the radiation power in the Earth orbit of 10 nanowatts per square meter. When moving to the next letter, the power increases 10 times. Flares can be accompanied by solar plasma emissions, the clouds of which, reaching the Earth, can provoke magnetic storms.