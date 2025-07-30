Air leak on Russian segment of ISS continues — Roscosmos

NEW YORK, July 31. /TASS/. Long-term observations have shown that the leak in the interstitial chamber of the Zvezda module of the International Space Station, which was reported to have been fixed in June, is still ongoing, though its rate has slowed significantly, Roscosmos Executive Director of Manned Space Programs, special presidential envoy for international space cooperation Sergey Krikalyov said.

"The leak is ongoing. We continue our efforts to find and fix it, with the recent repairs having seriously reduced the rate of air leakage. For some time we even thought that we had found the last crack and sealed it, though long-term observations have shown that it (air loss - TASS) continues," he told a press conference ahead of the launch of the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft carrying the Crew-11 mission crew.

Krikalyov assured that specialists from Russia and the United States are working together to eliminate the leak as soon as possible. "It is important for all of us to make sure that such situations do not arise at future stations," he noted.

The leak was first reported in 2019. Several attempts have been made to seal it in recent years, with all attempts only leading to partial results. After another sealing in June 2025, Roscosmos made an announcement based on test results of complete cessation of the leak.