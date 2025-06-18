Roscosmos chief says ISS not shutting down for at least another three years

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The International Space Station (ISS) will stay up and running through 2028, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The ISS will remain in operation until at least 2028. And then a joint decision will be made, as [the station’s] modules are Russian and American," Bakanov said.

