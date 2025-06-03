Trump’s move to withdraw nomination for NASA administrator US internal affair — Roscosmos

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an internal US issue, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said.

"That is an internal affair of the United States - we will work with anyone who will be nominated," he said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

Bakanov said he is looking forward to a new nominee. "We will build cooperation as we have joint manned missions," the head of the Russian space agency specified.

Earlier, Trump pulled the nomination of Isaacman to be NASA administrator and promised to announce a new nominee soon.