Russian cosmonauts to conduct spacewalk to work with heat exchanger

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, who is also a TASS special correspondent on the International Space Station (ISS), will perform a spacewalk on Friday to work with a heat exchanger installed on the Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told reporters.

The opening of the exit hatch of the Poisk small research module is scheduled for 06:55 p.m. Moscow time. The cosmonauts are expected to spend 6 hours and 18 minutes outside the station. This spacewalk will be the sixth in the career of Sergey Prokopyev and the fourth for Dmitry Petelin.

As part of the extravehicular activity, it is planned to deploy and integrate a heat exchanger, which is necessary to remove heat loads from the multipurpose laboratory module during scientific experiments.

This will be the third spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts in 2023. The ISS Russian crew conducted their previous spacewalk overnight to May 4. Cosmonauts Prokopyev and Petelin exited the orbital outpost at 11:01 p.m. Moscow time and spent seven hours and ten minutes outside the ISS. During their extravehicular activity, the cosmonauts transferred the airlock designed for work with target payloads to the Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module.

"What is left to be done is to deploy the radiator, and the multipurpose laboratory module will be practically ready for its intended purpose," Petelin said.