Foreign states eager to cooperate with Russia in space sphere, says Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Some Asian, African and European states are ready to cooperate with Russia in space exploration and the country will not isolate itself in this sphere, Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov said at the Znaniye (Knowledge) educational marathon on Wednesday.

"I try to travel a lot across the world. Our counterparts from Asian and African countries and, partly, European states are ready and willing and will work with us. We will not isolate ourselves," Borisov said.

Russia’s space agency keeps operating with dignity and honor, seeks no favor with anyone and at the same time is open for international cooperation, the Roscosmos chief said.

"Outer space must be outside politics," he stressed.

The Znaniye federal educational marathon is running in the Manezh central arena in Moscow and on sites in Yekaterinburg, Arkhangelsk, Pyatigorsk and Lugansk on April 24-26.