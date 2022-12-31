ISS cosmonauts to watch Soviet film on New Year's Eve

ISS, December 31. /TASS/. Members of the International Space Station (ISS) crew will watch a Soviet film ‘Operation Y and Shurik's Other Adventures’ together on New Year's Eve, TASS special correspondent and Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin reports.

According to Petelin, they will also unpack the gifts that have arrived on the Progress MS-21 spacecraft in October. "I hope they have a lot of sweet, spicy or sour flavors, which we miss a lot here on the ISS," he added.

In December, Russian cosmonaut Kikina told reporters during a chat that the Russian crew was in a wonderful mood before the New Year.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which the agency's office was opened on the ISS. The first TASS special correspondent was cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. His flight lasted 12 days. Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev became the agency's second special correspondent. Currently, Dmitry Petelin is now working in the TASS office on the ISS.