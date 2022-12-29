Russian cosmonauts carry out year-end cleaning at ISS

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, December 29. /TASS/. Cosmonauts have carried out a year-end cleaning in the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), TASS special correspondent and Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin reported.

According to him, Sergey Prokopyev, Anna Kikina and Petelin himself used a special vacuum cleaner to clean the surfaces and filters.

Final preparations for New Year celebrations will take place aboard the ISS on December 31, with the cosmonauts trying to make a traditional New Year's dish, the Olivier salad, which is also known as the Russian salad.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Russia's Roscosmos State Space Agency signed a memorandum of cooperation to open a TASS news office aboard the ISS. The news agency’s first special correspondent was cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin whose mission lasted 12 days. Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev then took over as TASS bureau chief at the ISS, later ceding the post to Dmitry Petelin.