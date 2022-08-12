Iran plans to build three more Khayyam satellites jointly with Russia — minister

TEHRAN, August 12. /TASS/. Iran plans to build three more Khayyam-type satellites jointly with Russia, Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Issa Zarepour said on Friday.

"In line with the existing agreements, we plan to build Khayyam-2, Khayyam-3, and Khayyam-4 in cooperation with Russia," he told the IRNA news agency.

According to the minister, the satellite was designed by the Iranian Space Agency but was built in Russia.

On Tuesday, the Iranian Earth’s remote sensing satellite Khayyam, named after Medieval Persian poet Omar Khayyam, was successfully delivered into the designated orbit with the help of a Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat booster that had blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The Iranian satellite is designed to conduct scientific research, test inter-satellite communications channels, measure the level of electromagnetic radiation, carry out Earth’s remote probing and environmental monitoring.