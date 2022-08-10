Russia’s Android Technics preparing eight motors for series production — press service

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Android Technics are developing and preparing to launch series production of eight motors, the press service of the Russian robotic machinery company told TASS on Wednesday.

"Eight new models of motors are in the course of development and series production start. AT Drive family motors are used in robotic systems of various purposes and medical products," the press service said.

Motors developed by the company can operate either in normal or in corrosive environment, including water, oil and acids," the company said. "The AT Drive product line is currently presented in twelve standard sizes widely used in products of Russian manufacturers and companies of the Republic of Belarus and Kazakhstan," the press service added.